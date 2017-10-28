Challenger calls it city’s only answer

SHAMOKIN — Shamokin mayoral candidate and current Councilman John Brown has a long list of goals if elected mayor, but one of his top priorities...

Incumbent fears no limit on tax rates

SHAMOKIN — Improving the quality of life in Shamokin, which includes revitalizing the downtown and alleviating blight, remain important goals for Mayor William Milbrand as...

Harry’s, Covered Bridge will combine food, beer specialities

SHAMOKIN — Two Shamokin businesses are coming together in an event that will showcase their own specialties while complimenting each other’s offerings. Harry’s Bar &...

Bressi guilty on 10 of 12 charges

SUNBURY — A jury found a 36-year-old Coal Township man guilty of multiple charges including a felony of aggravated assault after deliberating for approximately 75 minutes Friday...

County Children and Youth holding Chinese auction for Christmas party

COAL TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County Children and Youth is getting into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season with a Chinese auction at Our Lady of...