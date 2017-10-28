Top Stories
Challenger calls it city’s only answer
SHAMOKIN — Shamokin mayoral candidate and current Councilman John Brown has a long list of goals if elected mayor, but one of his top priorities...
Incumbent fears no limit on tax rates
SHAMOKIN — Improving the quality of life in Shamokin, which includes revitalizing the downtown and alleviating blight, remain important goals for Mayor William Milbrand as...
Harry’s, Covered Bridge will combine food, beer specialities
SHAMOKIN — Two Shamokin businesses are coming together in an event that will showcase their own specialties while complimenting each other’s offerings. Harry’s Bar &...
Bressi guilty on 10 of 12 charges
SUNBURY — A jury found a 36-year-old Coal Township man guilty of multiple charges including a felony of aggravated assault after deliberating for approximately 75 minutes Friday...
County Children and Youth holding Chinese auction for Christmas party
COAL TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County Children and Youth is getting into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season with a Chinese auction at Our Lady of...
Opioid education reaches many during Coal Bucket game
MOUNT CARMEL — If reaching one person can make a difference, then members of the Northumberland County opioid coalition turned splashes into waves at Friday night’s Coal...
Local
Church Schedules
Anglican Church of SS Philip and James 33 N. Market St., Mount Carmel. Rector — The Rev. Richard A. Hazzard. Holy Communion, Sundays, 8:30 a.m....
Noteworthy
All Saints Day Masses set MOUNT CARMEL — All Saints Day Holy Day of Obligation Masses are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. and...
Two Bucknell educators pay visit to Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL —Two Bucknell University educators were in the borough Friday to discuss various projects. Amanda Wooden, professor of environmental studies, and Shaunna Barnhart, director of place studies, met...