Challenger calls it city’s only answer


| October 28, 2017

SHAMOKIN — Shamokin mayoral candidate and current Councilman John Brown has a long list of goals if elected mayor, but one of his top priorities...

Incumbent fears no limit on tax rates


| October 28, 2017

SHAMOKIN — Improving the quality of life in Shamokin, which includes revitalizing the downtown and alleviating blight, remain important goals for Mayor William Milbrand as...

Harry’s, Covered Bridge will combine food, beer specialities


| October 28, 2017

SHAMOKIN — Two Shamokin businesses are coming together in an event that will showcase their own specialties while complimenting each other’s offerings. Harry’s Bar &...

Bressi guilty on 10 of 12 charges


| October 28, 2017

SUNBURY — A jury found a 36-year-old Coal Township man guilty of multiple charges including a felony of aggravated assault after deliberating for approximately 75 minutes Friday...

County Children and Youth holding Chinese auction for Christmas party


| October 28, 2017

COAL TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County Children and Youth is getting into the hustle and bustle of the holiday season with a Chinese auction at Our Lady of...

Opioid education reaches many during Coal Bucket game


| October 28, 2017

MOUNT CARMEL — If reaching one person can make a difference, then members of the Northumberland County opioid coalition turned splashes into waves at Friday night’s Coal...

Church Schedules

| October 28, 2017

Anglican Church of SS Philip and James 33 N. Market St., Mount Carmel. Rector — The Rev. Richard A. Hazzard. Holy Communion, Sundays, 8:30 a.m....

Noteworthy

| October 28, 2017

All Saints Day Masses set MOUNT CARMEL — All Saints Day Holy Day of Obligation Masses are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. and...

Two Bucknell educators pay visit to Mount Carmel

| October 28, 2017

MOUNT CARMEL —Two Bucknell University educators were in the borough Friday to discuss various projects. Amanda Wooden, professor of environmental studies, and Shaunna Barnhart, director of place studies, met...

Should Shamokin adopt a Home Rule form of government?

Letter to the Editor: The political class is out of touch

| October 28, 2017

Dr. Feinberg: Opioid crisis requires everyone’s effort; President Trump’s declaration applauded

BY DR. DAVID FEINBERG

| October 28, 2017

Letter explains decision by All Home Days group

| October 28, 2017

